September 2, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Protesters gather at entrance to Iraq's Nahr Bin Omar oilfield: police

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - About 150 protesters gathered at the main entrance to Iraq’s giant Nahr Bin Omar oilfield in the southern oil hub of Basra on Sunday, police said, amid growing unrest in southern cities over poor public services and corruption.

Officials at the field, operated by state-run Basra Oil Co., said production operations were running normally.

Production from Nahran Bin Omar now stands at around 44,000 barrels per day, oilfield officials said.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

