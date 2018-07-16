FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 8:38 AM / in an hour

Protesters gather at Iraq's Siba gas field: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - About 200 protesters gathered at the main entrance to Iraq’s Siba natural gas field on Monday, police and energy sources said, following a week of unrest over poor services sweeping southern cities.

The demonstration has not affected operations at Siba, which is run by Kuwait Energy PLC, Siba officials said.

Angry residents of the southern oil-exporting city of Basra have demonstrated at the main gate to three major oil fields — West Qurna 1, West Qurna 2 and Rumaila. The demonstrations did not affect crude production or exports.

Growing anger has put a spotlight on the performance of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is seeking a second term after a May 12 parliamentary election.

The political bloc led by populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr came first in the election, which was tainted by allegations of fraud, after promising to ease hardships and fight corruption.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
