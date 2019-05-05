Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban has discussed joint cooperation and potential investments in oil, gas and electricity with his Qatari counterpart Saad al-Kaabi, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ghadhban, who is visiting Doha, met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the statement said.

State-run Qatar Petroleum, headed by Kaabi, wants to take part in projects and investments to develop the oil and energy sectors of Iraq, the statement said.