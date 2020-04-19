Iraq lifts suspension of Reuters licence

LONDON (Reuters) - Iraqi authorities on Sunday lifted a suspension of Reuters’ licence to work in the country.

The news agency’s licence was suspended earlier this month over a report on the number of coronavirus cases in Iraq.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) informed Reuters it was lifting the suspension “to allow transparent and impartial work by the media ... in adherence to operating according to the regulations of media broadcasting rules” set out by the independent body.

Reuters said it was “very pleased the suspension has been lifted and we can continue to report from Iraq”.

“We appreciate the efforts made by the Iraqi authorities and the CMC to promptly resolve the matter,” the agency said in a statement.