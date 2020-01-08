Air France suspends flights over Iraq and Iran airspace

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s airline Air France said on Wednesday the company has suspended flights over Iraq and Iran airspace after Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces.

“Flight plans are adjusted in real time according to the decisions of the French and regional authorities, throughout the world, in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety”, Air France said in a statement.

Iran’s action early on Wednesday was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, which has triggered fears of a new Middle East war.