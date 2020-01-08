Australian prime minister says all personnel in Iraq safe

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said all of the country’s diplomatic and military personnel stationed in Iraq were safe, after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. bases there.

Speaking to reporters from a bushfire-ravaged island in southern Australia, Morrison said the situation in Iraq was very fluid and he was receiving constant updates.

Morrison said he would be returning to the capital, Canberra, later on Wednesday to meet with defense chiefs and the relevant ministers.