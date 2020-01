FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian troops and personnel will stay in Iraq to continue their mission, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as tensions eased following an Iranian attack on U.S. forces there.

Speaking to reporters, Morrison added that an Australian naval vessel would travel as planned toward the Strait of Hormuz this week, to help protect shipping in the area.