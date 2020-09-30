Iraqi Kurdish prime minister condemns Erbil attack

FILE PHOTO: Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not in picture) during the Munich Security conference in Munich , southern Germany February 14, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned Wednesday’s rocket attack in Erbil and called on Iraq’s federal prime minister to hold those responsible accountable.

“I strongly condemn tonight’s rocket attack in Erbil. The KRG will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Kurdistan’s stability and our response will be robust,” Barzani, who leads the Kurdistan Regional Government, said in a Tweet

“I have spoken to PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi on the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable,” he said.