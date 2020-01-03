No current, credible threats against U.S. homeland: DHS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no current threats against the United States’ homeland, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday after a U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad.

“There are currently no specific, credible threats against our homeland,” DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said, adding the department is “ready to confront and combat any and all threats facing our homeland” and is continuing to monitor the situation.