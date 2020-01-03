France calls on Iran to refrain from provocation after U.S. air strike

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Iran should refrain from any provocation, speaking after a U.S. air strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.

Macron also said in his statement that he had held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Iraq.

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after the U.S. strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.