French embassy in Iran tells citizens to avoid public gatherings after Soleimani killing

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s embassy in Tehran on Friday urged its citizens in Iran to stay away from public gatherings after the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Three days of mourning have been declared after the death of General Soleimani. In this context, we recommend French citizens to stay away from any gatherings and to behave with prudence and discretion and abstain from taking pictures in public spaces,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

The United States killed Soleimani, head of the Quds Force and architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad airport.