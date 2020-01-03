Funeral for militiamen killed in U.S. air strike to be held on Saturday: Iraqi militias

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Formal funeral processions for militiamen killed in a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport will take place on Saturday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of militia groups said in a statement on Friday.

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.

Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack, a militia spokesman said.