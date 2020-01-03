Lebanon's Hezbollah to continue path of Iranian commander after U.S. strike: TV

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen during the religious procession to mark the Shi'ite Ashura ceremony, in Beirut, Lebanon September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher -/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shi’ite militia group would continue the path of Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani after his death in a U.S. air strike, broadcaster Al Manar reported.

Nasrallah said the United States would not be able to achieve its goals with this “big crime” and just punishment was the responsibility of all fighters, Al Manar reported.