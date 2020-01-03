Mexico president won't comment on U.S. killing of top Iranian commander

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not comment on a U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

“I won’t go into that, that’s to do with foreign politics,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference.

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after the killing of a the 62-year-old general Soleimani, architect of Iran’s growing military influence in the Middle East and generally regarded as the second most powerful figure in the country after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.