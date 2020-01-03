World News
January 3, 2020 / 10:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien attends 7th ASEAN-United States Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Friday that any Iranian retaliation in response to the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani would be a “very poor decision.”

O’Brien, briefing reporters on the U.S. operation in a conference call, said Soleimani was struck while traveling around the Middle East planning attacks against American military personnel and diplomats in the region.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

