CAIRO - (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. strike in Iraq on Friday, was planning an imminent attack on U.S. facilities and workers in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and other countries, a senior U.S. official on Iran said.

Brian Hook, the U.S. Special representative for Iran, told Al Arabiya TV that the attack was going to kill hundreds of Americans.