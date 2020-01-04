Iraq's PMF says air strike targeted medics, not senior leaders: statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups said on Saturday that an air strike targeting its fighters earlier hit a convoy of medics, not senior leaders as reported in some media.

“Initial sources confirm that the strike targeted a convoy of Popular Mobilization Forces medics near Taji stadium in Baghdad,” it said in a statement.

The strikes killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source told Reuters.