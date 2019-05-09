World News
May 9, 2019 / 8:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Baghdad blast was controlled explosion, no casualties: police official

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A blast in Baghdad’s Sadr City district on Thursday was a controlled explosion and caused no deaths or injuries, an Iraqi police official said.

Colonel Jamal Hameed told Reuters a parcel had been found on the side of the road near a market and was detonated by an ordnance team sent by the joint military-police Baghdad Operations Command.

Earlier a military statement described the blast as a suicide bombing that had killed and wounded several people.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below