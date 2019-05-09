Baghdad blast was controlled explosion, no casualties: police official

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A blast in Baghdad’s Sadr City district on Thursday was a controlled explosion and caused no deaths or injuries, an Iraqi police official said.

Colonel Jamal Hameed told Reuters a parcel had been found on the side of the road near a market and was detonated by an ordnance team sent by the joint military-police Baghdad Operations Command.

Earlier a military statement described the blast as a suicide bombing that had killed and wounded several people.