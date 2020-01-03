Iraqi PM condemns U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani: statement

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned on Friday the “assassination” of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

The air strike on Baghdad airport is an act of aggression on Iraq and breach of its sovereignty that will lead to war in Iraq, the region, and the world, he said in a statement.

The strike also violated the conditions of U.S. military presence in Iraq and should be met with legislation that safeguards Iraq’s security and sovereignty, he added. He called on parliament to convene in an extraordinary session.