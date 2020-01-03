Reactions to the killing of Iranian general in a U.S. air strike

(Reuters) - Here are some reactions to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a U.S. air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq, January 3, 2020, in this image obtained via social media. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS

IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI:

“All enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by TV. Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI

“Soleimani’s martyrdom will make Iran more decisive to resist America’s expansionism and to defend our Islamic values,” Rouhani said in a statement.

“With no doubt, Iran and other freedom-seeking countries in the region will take his revenge.”

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO VIA TWITTER:

“Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more.”

IRAQI PRIME MINISTER ADEL ABDUL MAHDI

The air strike on Baghdad airport is an act of aggression on Iraq and a breach of its sovereignty that will lead to war in Iraq, the region, and the world, Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

The strike also violated the conditions of U.S. military presence in Iraq and should be met with legislation that safeguards Iraq’s security and sovereignty, he added.

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMMAD JAVAD ZARIF:

“The brutality and stupidity of American terrorist forces in assassinating Commander Soleimani... will undoubtedly make the tree of resistance in the region and the world more prosperous,” Zarif said in a statement.

On Twitter he said the assassination of Soleimani was “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”

“The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he said in the post.

NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKER, U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

“The Administration has conducted tonight’s strikes in Iraq without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.”

U.S. SENATOR JIM RISCH, CHAIRMAN, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE

“Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans,” Risch, a Republican, said on Twitter.

“As I have previously warned the Iranian government, they should not mistake our reasonable restraint in response to their previous attacks as weakness.”

“On behalf of every American serviceman and servicewoman who has either been killed or injured due to an Iranian-provided IED or rocket in Iraq over the years, today justice was done.”

FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN:

“This is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region... President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.”

U.S. SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER:

“Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.”

U.S. SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY:

Murphy, a Democrat, said while Soleimani was “an enemy of the United States,” the killing could put more Americans at risk.

“One reason we don’t generally (assassinate) foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed,” Murphy said on Twitter.

“That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight.”

IRAQI SHI’ITE CLERIC MOQTADA AL-SADR

Sadr, who positions himself as a nationalist rejecting both U.S. and Iranian interference in Iraq, called on all sides to behave with “wisdom and shrewdness”.

“As the patron of the patriotic Iraqi resistance I give the order for all mujahideen, especially the Mehdi Army, Promised Day Brigade, and all patriotic and disciplined groups to be ready to protect Iraq,” he said in a statement.

FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS NIKKI HALEY:

“Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands,” Haley said on Twitter. “His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. “Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing.”

BASSEM NAIM, SPOKESMAN FOR THE PALESTINIAN GROUP HAMAS

Naim said on Twitter: The assassination “opens the doors of the region to all possibilities, except calm & stability. USA bears the responsibility for that.”

MOHSEN REZAEI, FORMER COMMANDER OF IRAN’S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS:

“He joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America,” Rezaei, who is now the secretary of a powerful state body, said in a post on Twitter.