Iraqi parliament speaker condemns U.S. air strike: statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi condemned on Friday a U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s most powerful general and a top Iraqi Shi’ite militia commander as a breach of sovereignty.

“Yesterday’s targeting of a military commander in Iraq’s armed forces near Baghdad international airport is a flagrant breach of sovereignty and violation of international agreements,” he said in a statement.

“Iraq must avoid becoming a battlefield or a side in any regional or international conflict,” he added. Halbousi, who as speaker is Iraq’s top Sunni Arab politician, called on the government to take all steps needed to stop such attacks.