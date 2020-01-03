Swiss deliver U.S. message to Iran over Soleimani killing

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss diplomat delivered a message from the United States to Iran on Friday over the U.S. killing of senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the Swiss foreign ministry said.

“The chargé d’affaires was informed of Iran’s position and in turn delivered the message of the United States,” the ministry said in an emailed response to a Reuters query, without elaborating.

Switzerland represents the interests of the United States in Iran, allowing the two countries to maintain a diplomatic channel of communication.