Iran says U.S. accountable for consequences of Soleimani's killing

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s top security body said on Friday the United States would be held accountable for killing Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, saying Washington’s action was its worst mistake in the region, Iranian media reported.

“The U.S. regime will be responsible for the consequences of this criminal adventurism,” the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement carried by media outlets. “This was the biggest U.S. strategic blunder in the West Asia region, and America will not easily escape its consequences.”