Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in U.S. air strike: militia spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani stands at the frontline during offensive operations against Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba in Salahuddin province March 8, 2015. Stringer via REUTERS/File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early on Friday in an air strike on their convoy at Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias.

U.S. officials told Reuters that strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give any further details.

Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”, Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.