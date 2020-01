FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will talk to the foreign minister about Iran’s decision to summon Brazil’s charge d’affaires over comments about the death of a senior Iranian general.

Bolsonaro said Brazil will maintain trade links with Iran and that Brazil rejects terrorism anywhere in the world.