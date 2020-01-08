World News
UK, Canada discuss need for de-escalation following Iranian missile attacks

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 8, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, discussed need for urgent de-escalation on all sides following Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq overnight, a spokesperson for Johnson said.

In a phone call on Wednesday, the leaders also discussed working together and with international partners to ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Johnson also offered condolences for the Canadians who lost their lives in the Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

