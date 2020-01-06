World News
January 6, 2020 / 8:18 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK reduces staff at Iran, Iraq embassies after Soleimani's death: Sky News

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain has reduced staff at its embassies in Iran and Iraq to a minimum level following the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

The withdrawal of the diplomats is a precautionary step rather than based on specific intelligence of a threat, according to the report. (bit.ly/2FvWb0x)

Ambassadors Rob Macaire in Tehran and Stephen Hickey in Baghdad will remain in place, Sky News said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

