Britain looking at future of Iran nuclear deal after non-compliance

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking at the future of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal due to “acute” non-compliance by Tehran, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Britain stands behind the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the United States withdrew its support for the deal and as tensions in the region rise.

But diplomats have said that European powers who still support the accord are likely to toughen their stance. Iran has said it will take a further step back from the commitments of the deal after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander.

“We’ve obviously been committed to the JCPOA, but we’ve reached a point where non-compliance has been so acute in the most recent steps taken by Iran that obviously we’re going to be looking very hard at what should happen next,” Raab said.

“We want to see Iran come back to full compliance.”