UK urges Iraq to let its soldiers remain in Iraq: PA Media

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves the BBC Headquarters after appearing on The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Britain has urged Iraq to allow its soldiers to remain and continue to fight against Islamic State after Iraq’s parliament backed a government proposal to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq, the PA Media agency reported.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab spoke on Sunday to Iraq’s prime minister and president to urge a de-escalation of tensions in the region following the killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq by the United States.