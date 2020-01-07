UK will leave Iraq if Baghdad asks us to go: defense minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to keep its troops in Iraq but will pull out if Baghdad so demands, defense minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave after the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad airport.

“We are ... trying to get them to say that it’s in your best interest for us to remain,” Wallace told parliament. “(But) we will respect Iraqi sovereignty. If they require us to leave, that is their right and we will respect it.”