UK's Johnson: 2015 deal still best way of stopping Iranian nuclear weapon

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain believes the Iranian nuclear deal remains the best way to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Iran said it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments under the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal.

“It is our view that the JCPOA remains the best way of preventing nuclear proliferation in Iran, the best way of encouraging the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon,” Johnson told parliament.

“We think that after this crisis has abated, which of course we sincerely hope it will, that way forward will remain. It is a shell that has currently been voided but it remains a shell into which we can put substance again.”