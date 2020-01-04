Britain's navy to escort UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Defence Minister Ben Wallace leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s navy will accompany UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz to provide protection after the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an air strike, inflaming tensions in the region.

Britain was forced to escort its ships through the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments for a time last year after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait.

British forces had previously captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar that was accused of violating sanctions on Syria. The killing of Soleimani has raised fears that tankers could be targeted again.

British defense minister Ben Wallace said he had ordered the HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to prepare to return to escort duties for all ships sailing under a British merchant flag.

Wallace said he had spoken to his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and urged restraint on all sides.

“Under international law, the United States is entitled to defend itself against those posing an imminent threat to their citizens,” he added.