Britain to issue shipping guidance for Middle East imminently

LONDON (Reuters) - British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday the Department for Transport and his ministry would issue guidance to shipping in the Middle East imminently after the killing of an Iranian military commander heightened tensions.

“The Department for Transport are reviewing the threat state and advice to red-ensign shipping on a daily basis and, supported by the Ministry of Defense, we will issue guidance imminently,” Wallace told parliament.