World News
January 10, 2020 / 2:21 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Britain advises against all travel to Iran

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain on Friday said it was advising against all travel to Iran as information suggested a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday had probably been shot down by Iran.

“Given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and the heightened tensions, we are now advising British nationals not to travel to Iran,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We also recommend against taking a flight to, from and within Iran,” he added, in a statement from the Foreign Office.

“We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash.”

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below