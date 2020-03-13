UK foreign minister Raab praises response to Iraq attack

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab arrives for a meeting to address the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said the U.S.-led response to the attack on coalition forces in Iraq was “swift, decisive and proportionate” and warned that anyone seeking to harm those forces could expect a strong response.

The United States on Thursday waged a series of precision air strikes against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a major rocket attack which had killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier a day earlier.

“UK forces are in Iraq with Coalition partners to help the country counter terrorist activity and anyone seeking to harm them can expect a strong response,” Raab said in a statement on Friday.