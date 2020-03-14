World News
Three U.S.-led coalition troops injured in attack on Iraq's Taji - statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Three U.S.-led coalition troops were wounded in a rocket attack on Iraq’s Taji military base, the coalition’s spokesman said in a statement.

“The (coalition) confirms at least (25) 107mm rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 14 at 10:51 a.m. (Iraq Time). 3-Coalition WIA (wounded in action), 2-Iraqi WIA. Assessment and investigation ongoing,” coalition spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III said on Twitter.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

