U.S.-led coalition confirms attacks on Iraqi bases housing its troops

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The United States-led military coalition fighting Islamic State said early on Sunday that there were two attacks near Iraqi bases housing its troops on Saturday night but that none of its troops were harmed.

The attacks potentially harmed Iraqi civilians, it said.

“The night of Jan. 4, two rocket attacks occurred near Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops in Baghdad and Balad, a total of 13 attacks in the past two months,” coalition military spokesman Colonel Myles B. Caggins III said in a statement.