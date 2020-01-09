Pelosi does not believe Soleimani strike made the U.S. safer

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks ahead of a House vote on a war powers resolution and amid the stalemate surrounding the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, as she addresses her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she did not believe President Donald Trump’s administration had made the United States safer by killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

“I do not believe in terms of what is in the public domain that they have made the country safer by what they did,” she said at her weekly news conference, hours before the House is due to vote on a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional approval.