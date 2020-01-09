U.S. House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters about impeachment and Iran during an event to announce proposed rollbacks to the National Environmental Policy Act regulations in Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

As voting continued, the tally was 224-194, largely along party lines, reflecting the deep divide in Congress between Democrats, who accused Trump of acting recklessly and voted for the resolution, and Trump’s fellow Republicans, who strongly back the president.