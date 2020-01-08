Politics
January 8, 2020 / 4:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

No set schedule yet for U.S. vote on war powers resolution on Iran: Democrats

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday said there is no set schedule yet for voting on a war powers resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s actions regarding Iran and that legislation is still being drafted.

Lawmakers are seeking to put a check on Trump’s power after he failed to inform Congress in advance of a U.S. drone strike that killed top Iran commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below