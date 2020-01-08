Danish armed forces say no staff hurt or killed in strike on Iraq air base

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - No Danish soldiers were injured or killed in Wednesday’s missile strike on the Al-Asad air base in Iraq, the Danish armed forces said in a post on Twitter.

Denmark has about 130 soldiers at the base as part of the international coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Iran launched missile attacks on the Al-Asad air base and another Iraqi facility hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel, in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian commander that sparked fears of a wider war in the Middle East.