Denmark had six hours' warning of Iranian attack on Iraqi bases: TV

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark received a warning six hours before Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi military bases this week, and was able to prepare its contingent stationed at one of the bases alongside U.S. forces, the Danish broadcaster TV2 reported on Friday.

Around 130 Danish personnel were stationed at the Ain al-Asad air base as part of an international coalition fighting Islamic State. The base was one of two housing U.S. forces that Iran attacked on Wednesday.

The Danish Defence Ministry declined to comment on the report, for which TV2 cited unnamed sources.

It was not clear who had provided the warning, or whether it had been passed on.

Chief of Defence Bjorn Bisserup told TV2 on Wednesday that a warning had been received, saying: “I will not go into details about how we were warned. But we were given a notice that allowed us to prepare as best we could under these circumstances.”

No one was hurt in the attack, which Iran said was retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3.

All but 30 to 40 of Denmark’s personnel are now being moved from Ain al-Asad to Kuwait.