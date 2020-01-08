Iraqi foreign ministry will summon Tehran envoy over strikes: statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it rejected Iran’s missile attack on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops and would summon Tehran’s ambassador in Baghdad to convey its protest.

“The foreign ministry rejects these attacks and considers them a violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” it said in a statement. “It stresses that Iraq is an independent state and that its internal security is its priority. We will not allow it to become a battlefield.

“The foreign ministry will summon the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador and convey this to him.”