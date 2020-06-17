UAE says Turkish and Iranian interventions violate Iraqi sovereignty

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that Turkish and Iranian military interventions in Iraq violated the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country.

“UAE denounced the Turkish and Iranian military interventions in brotherly Iraq, through their bombing of areas in northern Iraq, which constituted a violation of the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country and led to intimidation and the spread of terror among innocent civilians,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Early on Wednesday, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said its warplanes had struck Kurdish forces in northern Iraq’s Haftanin region. It was the second strike against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq in the space of three days.