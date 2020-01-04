France discusses Middle East tensions with Germany and China

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had discussed the situation in the Middle East on Saturday with his German and Chinese counterparts, and added that all three had agreed on the need to avoid any escalation in tensions.

Le Drian said he had held a telephone conversation on Saturday with German foreign minister Heiko Maas and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

“We all noted in particular our agreement in the importance of preserving the stability and sovereignty of Iraq, and the whole of the region in general, as well as the need for Iran to avoid any new violation of the Vienna Agreement,” added Le Drian.