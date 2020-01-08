World News
January 8, 2020 / 8:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France has no plan to withdraw soldiers from Iraq: government source

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is not planning to withdraw its 160 soldiers deployed in Iraq following Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces, a French government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

A French army spokesman previously said there had been no French military casualties in Iraq from the Iranian strikes.

Iran’s action early on Wednesday was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, which has triggered fears of a new Middle East war.

Reporting by Tangi Salaun; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below