World News
January 7, 2020 / 6:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

France urges Iran to avoid exacerbating tensions in Middle East: President

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps of the Elysee palace in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran on Tuesday to avoid any actions that could worsen tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

Following a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Macron also called on Tehran to quickly return to full compliance with its commitments under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below