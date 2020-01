U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday discussed “the tense situation regarding Iran and Iraq,” a German government spokesman said.

“They also exchanged views on the current situation in Libya and the political efforts to resolve the conflict in that country. They agreed to remain in contact on this issue,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.