World News
January 3, 2020 / 10:52 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

U.S. strike against Soleimani was reaction to Iran provocations: Germany

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. strike in Iraq that killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was a reaction to military provocations by the Islamic Republic, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“The American action was a reaction to a series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible,” Ulrike Demmer said during a regular government news conference.

“We also see with great concern Iran’s activities in the region. We stand before a dangerous escalation,” she said, adding that Germany would work to de-escalate the situation.

Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below